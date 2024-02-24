NHL Rumors: On the Vancouver Canucks and Pending RFA Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks have a $12 million offer on the table for Elias Pettersson?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: A ‘well-placed source’ said that the Vancouver Canucks made forward Elias Pettersson a believed to be an eight-year deal at $12 million per season. The offer wasn’t rejected but Pettersson may be wanting to see how the season plays out.

Pettersson is focused on winning and it’s not about winning. With Pettersson being an RFA after the season and not a UFA, the Canucks aren’t that worried.

The latest on Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Devil Is in the Details episode on the Vancouver Canucks and pending RFA Elias Pettersson.

Marek: “We’ll finish up with this one. The Elias Patterson contract, Elliotte.”

Friedman: “Well, this is happening. It’s just a wonderful time for the Canucks. They’re going through their first slump of the season. And I’m not panicking on that, Jeff, every team is going to go through slumps and they were due.

But you know who I would be panicking if I was them? Dave Pagnotta. Because Rick Tocchet is going to be looking and saying, this is not what we need right now. Dave, if Rick Tocchet sees you in a scrum, like helpful hint, go the other direction.

So he reported that Pettersson had a $12 million offer that he, he hasn’t said yes to or no to. It’s kind of just hanging there.

Look, Jeff, this is the way I look at this. I think there’s a little bit of semantics going on here. I, I don’t have any proof that an offer was made. I’m not saying Dave is wrong. I don’t have any proof of that.

But what I do believe is that the Canucks have made it very clear to Pettersson that they are going to pay him a lot of money. I’ve heard in the elevens I’ve heard in the twelves but I don’t, you know, they’re willing to do it. At the end of the day, they are willing to do it. They are simply waiting for Pettersson’s go-ahead, which has not come yet.

I’ve, I’ve heard at times there was a specific number thrown this year. I, I’ve asked the Canucks, they’ve denied it to me. I’ve asked Pettersson’s representatives, they’ve denied it to me. It’s always possible that Dave has better information than I do. I never discount that.

But I wonder if we’re talking about a lot of semantics in terms of concepts in terms of an actual offer, but again, that’s just semantics. The Canucks have made it clear that when Pettersson is ready to take their offer, they will make it to him.