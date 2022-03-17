NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

No progress on a Paul extension

David Pagnotta: As of Thursday afternoon there has been “no progress” on a contract extension between the Ottawa Senators and forward Nick Paul.

Unless there is any change in the upcoming days, have been told that he will be on the move at the deadline.

Comtois available?

Nick Alberga: Anaheim Ducks forward Maxime Comtois is another player we keep hearing could be available.

Storme’s value increasing on the trade market and in arbitration

Charlie Roumeliotis: The return the Seattle Kraken got for Calle Jarnkork – a second, third and seventh – seems to be a good potential benchmark if the Chicago Blackhawks decided to trade Dylan Strome.

A source noted that while Strome’s trade value is increasing, so is his arbitration case if it goes that far.

de Haan talks picking up

David Pagnotta: Trade talks involving Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan have picked up in the last day with several teams interested.

Ducks and Oilers front-runners for Kubalik?

Ben Pope: Heard Wednesday night that the Chicago Blackhawks were making progress on a Dominik Kubalik trade.

The Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are believed to be the front-runners.