NHL Rumors: The Florida Panthers Front-Runners Over the Colorado Avalanche for Claude Giroux

Down to two for Giroux?

Anthony SanFilippo: Claude Giroux is not traveling with the team to Ottawa. He is going to stay back in Philadelphia while GM Chuck Fletcher works out the details of a trade.

A deal is not finalized yet but hearing it will be the Florida Panthers.

Anthony SanFilippo: The Flyers were going over offers from the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins.

It is believed that Giroux turned down the Rangers and the Bruins.

Adrian Dater: As of late last night the Avalanche were still in the running for Giroux.

Adrian Dater: Have heard Owen Tippett, Mackie Samoskevich and a draft pick for Giroux. Not confirmed and could be wrong but that is what has heard.

Things with Giroux should pick up Friday

TSN: Claude Giroux played his 1000th game in the NHL and in a Flyers jersey, and now things will pick up. Pierre LeBrun on the Giroux situation.

“Again, the two teams that continue to show interest – the Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche – is there a third mystery team? I cannot pinpoint one. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t one.

The Florida Panthers, I would categorize them as all in on Claude Giroux. In fact, my understanding is there was another conversation between the Panthers and Flyers on Thursday before that game, so we’ll see where this goes. Owen Tippett could be part of an offer for the Florida Panthers going the other way to Philadelphia, but I think the Avalanche are going to put their best foot forward as well. They’ve managed their cap very well so that they can take a run at him as well.”

Giroux’s career renaissance after 2016-17, when it looked like he was on the decline, doesn’t get enough attention. What a career he’s had. pic.twitter.com/CBtiBwVDMk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 17, 2022