NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Minnesota Wild

Are the Colorado Avalanche interested in a former forward?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that the Colorado Avalanche could be looking to trade for former Av and current Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot.

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta, and Anthony Di Marco talking about the Minnesota Wild and their willingness to move their pending UFAs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “I want to touch on the Minnesota Wild for a quick second. They’re still in that race. They’re not trading Marc-Andre Fleury. We know that Pat Maroon is done until at least after the deadline, so the likelihood of him getting moved is slim but they have other options apparently.”

Di Marco: “Yeah. for Bill Guerin and the Minnesota Wild, they have fallen a bit behind the eight ball here for that chase for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Competing with the likes of the Blues, the Calgary Flames, the Nashville Predators, who are currently in a playoff picture.

But I think it’s going to be a relatively quiet deadline for the Minnesota Wild but I would expect them to get at least some form of business done at the trade deadline. I’m told that all their UFAs are up for grabs.

They’re not going to be looking to add pieces to try and get into the playoffs. And even a guy who’s a pending RFA by the name of (Connor) Dewar, is a guy that I think that could be on the market for the Minnesota Wild.

So for me, I think, watch for Minnesota to like just dangle their pending UFAs, not necessarily shop them but open for business. And as you mentioned, Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t gonna mix, isn’t going to be in the mix. Alex Goligoski is not going to be on the move as he has trade protection and has given no indication that he wants to leave.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild

But I do expect that the Minnesota Wild will at least send some players at the door to bring in some assets before the March 8 trade deadline.”