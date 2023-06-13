NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers

Senators Have Plenty of Trade Options For Alex DeBrincat

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: Scanlan writes the writing was on the wall the day Alex DeBrincat met the media on April 14th. Though he was open to all opens, his facial expressions told the story that he was not going to come back to Ottawa.

And that has now become official and with the NHL Draft on June 28th, Pierre Dorin wants to have this settled. He is not afraid to qualify him at $9 million or even go to arbitration to reduce the cap hit by 15 percent.

If the Senators do trade him, there are options out there with teams like the New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers as they have players the Senators could use like Jesper Bratt, Connor Hellebuyck, Travis Konency, or Carter Hart.

There are opportunities to make this deal for a player like DeBrincat.

Peter Laviolette Remains Clubhouse Leader To Be the Rangers Next Head Coach

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Friedman that Peter Laviolette and the New York Rangers are gaining steam but all signs point to him being the next head coach.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of USA Today/Bergen Record: Mercogliano wrote there was a meeting last Friday to finalize details between the Rangers and Laviolette. But as he notes Lavoliette has been the favorite for weeks.

Mercogliano also wrote that the other candidate was John Hynes, who also had a second interview like Laviolette. There was a connection with general manager Chris Drury as Hynes was Drury’s teammate at Boston University.

Other names that have been floated around have been Joel Quenneville, Patrick Roy, and Kris Knoblauch.

But it appears it is Laviolette in the lead once again.