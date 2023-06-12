NHL Rumors: Those New York Rangers And Edmonton Oilers

Who May Be The Next New York Rangers’ Coach?

Arthur Staple: Someday, the New York Rangers will name a new head coach. It has been more than a month since the Rangers parted ways with Gerard Gallant. Inevitably, the question becomes what err who are they waiting on?

Decisions like this do not always come quickly. Look at how long Columbus took to tab Mike Babcock as their next taskmaster. It just seems like something is not quite adding up.

Peter Laviolette and John Hynes are known for their attacking forecheck and defensive structure. With something this being a detriment to their offense, this almost feels like it goes against the thrust of the Rangers. Both coaches are personable and somewhat adaptable.

Drury and New York know the real sell job comes once a coach actually gets named. First, we have to cross that finishing line. Be patient.

Lowetide: Now, the question becomes can the Edmonton Oilers figure out the right side this off-season? The reality is Erik Karlsson is not coming through that door no matter what is offered. Edmonton does not have the assets to make such an acquisition.

Simply, Edmonton needs a top-six right winger, a solid number two right defenseman, and some more defensive depth. There lies a caveat here and the Oilers also need to build value. This is something they often forget to do. How does a team do that? Naturally, giving some of their players more playing time tends to help.

The Oilers have a pretty good foundation with these players.

Evander Kane-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

Nuge-Leon Draisaitl-

Ryan McLeod

Darnell Nurse-

Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard

Stuart Skinner

Now, that may not be everyone’s ideal list. However, it is what Edmonton possesses. Players like Klim Kostin, Cody Ceci, Kailer Yamamoto, and Brett Kulak (even Ryan McLeod) can have more value in time if they see more on the ice.

Too many of the younger players also need their time to see what they are for Edmonton. That is where the problem lies and why a big-time solution is not likely this summer or next season.