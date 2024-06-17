NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators will be patient with their first-round picks

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators hold the No. 7 and No. 25 picks in the first-round of the 2024 draft which is less than two weeks away. Senators GM Steve Staois said teams are calling but he’s not in a rush to move either.

If the Senators were to trade the No. 7 pick, it would likely be to move back a few spots and gain another asset, and that is more of a draft day move.

“Traditionally (moving back) is the way you would look at it and I don’t think there’s going to be anything on that until (the draft begins).

The Chicago Blackhawks have some areas of need if they want to take the next step

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson wants the team to take the next step for the 2024-25 season. For the team to do that, they are going to have to make some moves. A dream offseason to get back into the playoff picture may have to entail ….

Keep the No. 2 overall pick and select defenseman Artyom Levshunov, winger Ivan Demidov or whoever is tops on their board that is available.

The Blackhawks have extra picks in the next couple of years and could look to trade up in the draft. They’ve already made a move for earlier first and second-round picks this year, and could look to move up even more. Can they move from No. 18 to in the top 10-15 range?

Connor Bedard could use some help up front. Adding Jake Guentzel would be a dream scenario. Other forwards who could be available include Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Steven Stamkos.

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski could use a partner. Dallas Stars pending UFA Chris Tanev would be a long-shot but would be an ideal partner. Brandon Montour would be an interesting option as well, but he may be looking for too much term.

The Blackhawks could use a veteran goalie that could go between the NHL and AHL that could give Petr Mrazek some help and battle Arvid Soderblom for the backup role.

A veteran second-line center. Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, and eventually Oliver Moore may not be ready just yet. Steven Stamkos is unlikely, but Sean Monahan or Adam Henrique could be options.