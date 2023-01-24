NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Andrei Kuzmenko, Vladislav Gavrikov

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Senators GM Pierre Dorion scouting the Blackhawks again

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion will be watching the Chicago Blackhawks – Vancouver Canucks game tonight and then off to the top prospects game on Wednesday.

Dorion watched two games in Los Angeles, and one was against the Blackhawks.

Some Ottawa Senators who should be on the move

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators should be looking to move some players at the deadline for draft picks, even if the return isn’t huge. Maybe they could get:

Cam Talbot – a 2nd

Travis Hamonic – a 3rd

Tyler Motte – a 3rd

Austin Watson – a 5th

Contract comparables for UFA Andrei Kuzmenko

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Andrei Kuzmenko is a 26-year-old pending UFA for the Vancouver Canucks. He’s only played one full season in the NHL, so a long-term deal has some risks.

Comparables for longer-term deals

Floor: Andre Burakovsky at five years at $5.5 million per.

Mid-range: Josh Bailey at six years at $5 million per.

Ceilling: Valeri Nichushkin at eight years at $6.125 million per.

A one-year, $7 million deal could be another option.

Trade fits for Vladislav Gavrikov and what could the cost be?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: 27-year-old pending UFA, left-handed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov will get plenty of attention. He’s a shutdown guy to play in the middle pair or possibly the third pair on a deep team.

Potential fits include the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blue Jackets will ask for a similar package to their David Savard trade in 2021 – a first and third-round pick with 50 percent retained.

Ben Chiarot netted the Canadiens a first and fourth with 50 percent retained last year.

A more reasonable price comparison could be Brett Kulak to the Oilers for William Lagesson, a second and fourth with 50 percent retained.