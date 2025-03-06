NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils

The Ottawa Senators could look at depth, and Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson isn’t going anywhere

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have had some of their younger players out there already this year, including Josh Norris, according to Chris Johnston. Don’t get the sense that anything is brewing, though. They may look to add some depth, but they don’t have a lot of cap space available. They won’t be that active.

Teams are calling the Calgary Flames about defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has one year left. The Flames are indicating that they’ll deal with his future in the offseason. They’ll continue their push for playoffs.

What will the New Jersey Devils be looking to do?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the New Jersey Devils, who have now lost center Jack Hughes for the season. They were looking for a center before, and they have lots of cap space now.

LeBrun: “New Jersey Devils have kicked tires (on Mikko Rantanen), but they’re probably not going to be able to get a guy who, from a team that may play in the first round the playoffs.”

Jennifer Hedger: “Well, what about the Devils then? Because they just got news on (Jack) Hughes, he is going to be out, unfortunately, for the rest of the season. but they’ve all of a sudden got a lot of cap room. So what do you think they’re going to do now before the trade deadline?”

LeBrun: “They’re calling pretty much every single team in the league right now, Tom Fitzgerald, the GM of the Devils, Jen and you know, they have, obviously, the $8 million to play with from Jack Hughes. They’d much rather have Jack Hughes in their lineup, but he’s out for the season. And they are trying to go out and, and find help up front. Brock Nelson is a player of interest, for sure, for the New Jersey Devils.”

