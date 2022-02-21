NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, NY Islanders, and the Detroit Red Wings

On Dorion’s scouting and Zub isn’t going to be traded

Shawn Simpson: “I want to make this very clear. Dorion isn’t out scouting because he’s double checking on random players. This is clearly something that is being heavily discussed and would happen before the deadline.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: There has been recent rumor speculation that Senators defenseman Artem Zub could be traded. That is not happen and hasn’t even been discussed. He won’t be moved by the trade deadline.

Avs checking out Clutterbuck?

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic was in New York to watch the Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens.

A source was saying that Sakic was taking a closer look at pending UFA and 34-year old forward Cal Clutterbuck. The Avs may be interested in his physical presence, especially if they were to run into the Vegas Golden Knights again.

The Avs won’t be the only team interested in Clutterbuck as multiple teams will be looking at him.

Adrian Dater: Hearing the Colorado Avalanche are looking at Cal Clutterbuck.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings will most likely be sellers again this season. They are still hanging on in the wild-card playoff race. They are eight-points out heading into yesterday’s games.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has drawn interest in the past but being unvaccinated doesn’t allow him to play in Canada. He’s someone they need and has chemistry with Dylan Larkin.

Pending UFAs include Sam Gagner, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nick Leddy, Marc Staal, Danny DeKeyser, Troy Stecher, and Thomas Greiss.

Namestinikov has 23 points in 49 games and carries a $2 million salary. Teams looking for some offense will be interested.

The Red Wings would likely need to retain salary on Leddy as he carries a $5 million cap hit.

Greiss could get some interest because of his resume. He’s at a $3.6 million cap hit.

Gagner and Staal may be more valuable to the Red Wings than what they may get for them on the trade market.

Can the Canadiens upset the Maple Leafs again?

Heavy dogs at +295 on the moneyline with Betway