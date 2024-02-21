NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames

The Ottawa Senators are waiting for the market to move and the Edmonton Oilers monitoring the forward market

TSN: The Ottawa Senators are being forced to wait for the market to shake out and are looking to do something possibly big according to Darren Dreger and the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a top-six winger to play with Leon Draisaitl but that’s not it.

“But, they’re also looking at what Adam Henrique might bring from the Anaheim Ducks as a third-line center. So there are several options that the veteran general manager Ken Holland is looking at in Edmonton as well”

A hypothetical trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Calgary Flames

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Looking at a hypothetical between the Ottawa Senators and the Calgary Flames.

The Flames receive forward Shane Pinto.

The Senators receive a 2024 first-round pick (the Canucks pick acquired in the Elias Lindholm trade).

The Flames could use center and the Senators may have an extra if they move Ridly Greig back to his natural position at center.

The Senators are looking for some veteran experience and Flames Blake Coleman would be a nice fit but he’s got a 10-team no-trade list and assuming the Senators are on it. He’s got three years left at $4.9 million. Coleman is valuable to the Flames as well since they are getting younger.

A hypothetical trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Looking at a hypothetical between the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers receive forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Senators receive forward Raphael Lavoie.

The Oilers could be looking at a group of wingers including Tarasenko, Jake Guentzel, Jordan Eberle, Pavel Buchnevich and Anthony Duclair.

The Oilers need someone to play in their top-six. Senators GM Steve Staois would be familiar with Lavoie from his time with the Oilers. Lavoie is still a work in progress but he’s a big winger at 6′ 4″ and 215 lbs.