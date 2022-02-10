NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Washington Capitals

Senators interested in a Wild pending RFA?

Shawn Simpson: Have been hearing that the Ottawa Senators have some interest in Minnesota Wild’s pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala.

The 26-year old is a year away from being a UFA and would be a great fit in the Sens top-six. He’s on a one-year deal at a $5.1 million cap hit.

Trade options for the Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have already added winger Evander Kane and could look at running Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins down the middle. If they keep those three at center, they won’t need to go out and find a No. 3 center.

A scoring right-winger may become their top priority. Goaltending and a shutdown defenseman should also be on their radar.

Options for a shutdown defenseman – Jakob Chychrun, Calvin de Haan, Josh Manson, Ben Chiarot, Marc Staal and Libor Hajek.

Scoring winger options – Daniel Sprong, Tyler Toffoli, Jordan Eberle, Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel.

Goaltending options – Ilya Samsonov, Jaroslav Halak, Chris Driedger and James Reimer.

The least costly trio could be Halak, Hajuk and Kessel with the best solution being Halak, Eberle and de Haan.

If Vancouver Canucks Tyler Motte is made available, the Oilers should push hard for him.

Capitals trade tiers

Tarik El-Bashier of The Athletic: Trade tiers for the Washington Capitals.

The ‘let’s talk’ tier – Carl Hagelin, Michal Kempny, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and a their 2022 second-round pick.

The ‘let’s hear what you’ve got’ tier – Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. Both are restricted free agents with arbitration rights. They’ve been waiting for Samsonov to take the reigns and run with but he’s failed to so. If they don’t see him as their future goalie, maybe time to move on. Vanecek’s $716,667 cap hit will interest teams.

The ‘would they really?’ teir – Lars Eller, 2022 first-round pick, Anthony Mantha, and T.J. Oshie and their top prospects.