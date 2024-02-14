NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Pending UFA Forward Vladimir Tarasenko on the Trade Deadline

TSN: Ottawa Senators pending UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko when asked about the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

Reporter: “You’ve been through this before, last year in St. Louis leading up to the trade deadline. What does the experience last year in St. Louis kind of teacher about handling things going into the deadline?

Tarasenko: “I don’t think about it. Just think about game tomorrow. Think about, think about things today and know if you focus on the past in the future too much you just lose the present time, lose excitement and being stressed out every time.

I think about it sometimes, yeah, but mostly trying to set it away and just prepare for upcoming games.

Bruce Garrioch: “Have you enjoyed your experience here?

Tarasenko: “Yeah, it’s a good group of guys. I enjoy the guys a lot. Really fun. I think it’s very tight group. And I always thought it’s not about the place you know, it’s more about people surrounding you and I was fortunate that St. Louis and Rangers with good people around me. Here is the same thing. A lot of people’s, people willing to help. A lot of people for help and guys help a lot. So yeah, I’m enjoying it.”

Reporter: “How did you learn to take that approach because sometimes you know, when you hear your name being floated around. it can be a distraction. Did anybody teach you about this kind of focus?

Tarasenko: “I think the biggest part is don’t read the experts online, you know. I don’t go online. I don’t really read hocky news. It’s many people, there’s many opinions and a lot of guys you know, like to read it and they just take it very close to themselves, but I think you have to be focused on yourself, mostly. Do whatever you can do in your situation, and the rest will take care of

Garrioch: “Have you had any discussions with management regarding your future and waiving your no-trade clause?”

Tarasenko: “No, it’s a question like you guys like to ask. I like to keep it you know, behind the doors. And like I said, just focus on the next game, and go for it.

Reporter: “Would you be open to all options including maybe staying, staying in Ottawa beyond this season?”

Tarasenko: “Yeah, when talk starts of course we’re gonna, we’re gonna look at all options. Like I said, you guys like to find something. There is nothing. So nothing, I can give you now. Like just focus on the game tomorrow. We have a good game last game, and it’s exciting like you’ve asked before and just enjoy the moment.”