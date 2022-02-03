NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, and the Top 30 NHL Trade Candidates

Patrice Bergeron still undecided about next season
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is still not committed to playing next season. The pending UFA won’t consider signing a contract extension until after the season. Bergeron to NHL.com on Sunday.
“My whole career I’ve always had the extensions and the long-term deals, so I felt like this time I was like, I just want to play this year and see how I feel, see where we’re at, see a lot of things. There’s a lot of questions that I’ve asked myself that need to be answered.”
Bergeron admits that retirement is a possibility but right now he’s feeling good and the team is heading in the right direction.
If he decides he wants to play next year and to test free agency, his former agent Kent Hughes is now the GM of the Montreal Canadiens.
Top 30 NHL trade candidates
The Fourth Period: A look at the top players that could be traded before the March 21st NHL trade deadline.
1. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes
2. Ben Chiarot – LD – Montreal Canadiens
3. John Klingberg – RD – Dallas Stars
4. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins
5. Phil Kessel – RW – Arizona Coyotes
6. Calvin de Haan – LD/RD – Chicago Blackhawks
7. Dylan Strome – LW/C – Chicago Blackhawks
8. Mark Giordano – LD – Seattle Kraken
9. Jeff Petry – RD – Montreal Canadiens
10. Reilly Smith – RW – Vegas Golden Knights
11. Joonas Korpisalo – G – Columbus Blue Jackets
12. Travis Boyd – C – Arizona Coyotes
13. Max Domi – C/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
14. Artturi Lehkonen – LW/RW – Montreal Canadiens
15. Calle Jarnkrok – RW/LW – Seattle Kraken
16. J.T. Miller – LW – Vancouver Canucks
17. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD – Philadelphia Flyers
18. Brett Kulak – LD – Montreal Canadiens
19. Rickard Rakell – RW/LW – Anaheim Ducks
20. P.K. Subban – RD – New Jersey Devils
21. Travis Dermott – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
22. Robert Hagg – LD – Buffalo Sabres
23. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Chicago Blackhawks
24. Anton Khudobin – G – Dallas Stars
25. Alexander Georgiev – G – New York Rangers
26. Mikko Koskinen – G – Edmonton Oilers
27. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – New York Rangers
28. Justin Braun – RD – Philadelphia Flyers
29. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues
30. Claude Giroux – C/RW – Philadelphia Flyers