NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, and the Top 30 NHL Trade Candidates

Patrice Bergeron still undecided about next season

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is still not committed to playing next season. The pending UFA won’t consider signing a contract extension until after the season. Bergeron to NHL.com on Sunday.

“My whole career I’ve always had the extensions and the long-term deals, so I felt like this time I was like, I just want to play this year and see how I feel, see where we’re at, see a lot of things. There’s a lot of questions that I’ve asked myself that need to be answered.”

Bergeron admits that retirement is a possibility but right now he’s feeling good and the team is heading in the right direction.

If he decides he wants to play next year and to test free agency, his former agent Kent Hughes is now the GM of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Fourth Period: A look at the top players that could be traded before the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

1. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes

2. Ben Chiarot – LD – Montreal Canadiens

3. John Klingberg – RD – Dallas Stars

4. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins

5. Phil Kessel – RW – Arizona Coyotes

6. Calvin de Haan – LD/RD – Chicago Blackhawks

7. Dylan Strome – LW/C – Chicago Blackhawks

8. Mark Giordano – LD – Seattle Kraken

9. Jeff Petry – RD – Montreal Canadiens

10. Reilly Smith – RW – Vegas Golden Knights

11. Joonas Korpisalo – G – Columbus Blue Jackets

12. Travis Boyd – C – Arizona Coyotes

13. Max Domi – C/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

14. Artturi Lehkonen – LW/RW – Montreal Canadiens

15. Calle Jarnkrok – RW/LW – Seattle Kraken

16. J.T. Miller – LW – Vancouver Canucks

17. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD – Philadelphia Flyers

18. Brett Kulak – LD – Montreal Canadiens

19. Rickard Rakell – RW/LW – Anaheim Ducks

20. P.K. Subban – RD – New Jersey Devils

21. Travis Dermott – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

22. Robert Hagg – LD – Buffalo Sabres

23. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Chicago Blackhawks

24. Anton Khudobin – G – Dallas Stars

25. Alexander Georgiev – G – New York Rangers

26. Mikko Koskinen – G – Edmonton Oilers

27. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – New York Rangers

28. Justin Braun – RD – Philadelphia Flyers

29. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues

30. Claude Giroux – C/RW – Philadelphia Flyers