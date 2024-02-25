NHL Rumors: Penguins, Devils, Wild, Red Wings, Panthers, Lightning, Capitals, Hurricanes and Avalanche

The Pittsburgh Penguins could have Jake Guentzel, Reilly Smith, and Rickard Rakell available

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams interested in Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Fellow Penguins forwards Reilly Smith and possibly Rickard Rakell could be available.

A full rebuild may not start for another two, three years in Pittsburgh and if Guentzel is looking for eight years, would imagine he wouldn’t be interested in five or six years of a rebuild.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: The New Jersey Devils are in need of some goaltending help and an impact defenseman with Dougie Hamilton out. A Jacob Markstrom deal fell through and Juuse Saros could be an option.

If Marc-Andre Fleury thinks the Minnesota Wild can make the playoffs, he won’t okay a trade. If he goes anywhere, he wants to start and not be a backup.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman keeps things quiet but word is he wants them to make the playoffs. A few weeks ago David Perron‘s name came up about potentially being traded but that has quieted. There could even be an extension before July 1st. Yzerman is listening to calls on his defensemen.

The Florida Panthers would like to add and have $5 million in space to do so. They could look for depth upfront and on the blue line. They don’t have a first for the next two years and don’t have a second this year either.

Noah Hanifin could be tops on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s wishlist.

Washington Capitals forwards Nic Dowd and Anthony and defenseman Joel Edmundson are drawing interest. Max Pacioretty has a full no-movement clause, so he could dictate where he wants to go, if anywhere.

One executive said that the asking price for Jake Guentzel “is ridiculous.” He heard the Pittsburgh Penguins are asking for multiple first-round picks or a first-round pick and the equivalent of first in a prospect or young player.

Penguins Reilly Smith is also generating interest with potential fits being the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes could be looking at forwards.

The Colorado Avalanche could use some help in net, they’re looking at centers and could be in on some defensemen, like Chris Tanev.