NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, and Scouting the Buffalo Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers could be looking at adding in multiple areas

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers should be looking for a top-six forward which in turn would bump someone down to their bottom-six, which would improve that.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel could be their best option. He does have a 12-team no-trade list.

A right-handed depth forward and ideally a top-four defenseman would be other areas to improve. A fourth-line center shouldn’t cost much.

A hypothetical between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Looking at a hypothetical trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche.

The Ducks receive a 2024 first-round pick.

The Avalanche receive forward Adam Henrique.

The Avs need to add to their forward depth up front. They recently signed Zach Parise but need more.

The Ducks would have to retain 50 percent of Henrique salary for the Avs to make it work. Henrique may only be worth a second-round pick if a team didn’t need salary retained. He’s a pending UFA at a $5.8 million cap hit.

Several teams have been heavily scouting the Buffalo Sabres

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: There were 11 teams watching the Buffalo Sabres – Anaheim Ducks game in Buffalo on Monday. Both teams will be sellers at the deadline.

The Vegas Golden Knights had three scouts at the game, the Ottawa Senators two including GM Steve Staois and the New York Rangers also had two.

Sending one scout were the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Seattle Kraken, and Vancouver Canucks.

The Avs, Sens, Lightning, Leafs and Golden Knights have had multiple scouts attending during the Sabres four-game homestand.

The Avalanche, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights could be eyeing defenseman Erik Johnson.

The Kraken have scouted two games can could be interested in Victor Olofsson.

The Maple Leafs could also be interested in Zemgus Girgensons or Eric Robinson to help their PK.