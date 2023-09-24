NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Calgary Flames

Offseason trade rumors didn’t bother Travis Sanheim and Carter Hart

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim said that he was well aware that his name was in the rumor mill this past offseason. He’s okay with it with no hard feels and still wants to be a Flyer.

Sanheim added that he had good offseason talks with Daniel Briere, Keith Jones and John Tortorella this offseason and that they are all on the same page.

Jordan Hall: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart said that the offseason trade rumors didn’t bother him and that he is confident that he will be a Flyer moving forward.

Hart on it being a contract year: “Just another season for me, another season to grow.”

There hasn’t been much talk lately between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm

The Fourth Period: Contract talks between Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm have not progressed positively. There’s a gap in the money side of things. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported in early-August that Lindholm was looking for at least $9 million.

Lindholm said on the Thursday that the sides haven’t talked in a while.

“We talked early on in the summer and that was the last time we talked. There hasn’t been much,” Lindholm told reporters on Thursday.

“I’ve been pretty clear about it. I’m not the only guy in this position, with one-year left on my contract. It’s a big decision for both parts and it’ll take time.”

Lindholm has said he’d like to stay but is just trying to focus on the season for now. He realizes the Flames have others on the last year of their contracts as well and lots of moving parts this season.