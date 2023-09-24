NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Myers

Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers collecting his bonus already and what his future may hold. (Myers carries a $6 million salary cap hit but only a $1 million salary. A UFA after the season)

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There are four teams in the NHL Rick, that have $6 million or more in cap space. Four. So what do I see happening? I don’t think it’s a difficult one to handicap, right? The price on this particular betting market, you know, should be weighted heavily toward him staying a Vancouver Canuck for the start of the season.

I’d also mention this, I’d also mention this, as often maligned as Tyler Myers is, especially for his defensive play, he led all Canucks defensemen in ice-time short-handed after Rick Tocchet and Adam Foote took over, by 30 minutes. 30 minutes. In Rick Tocchet’s 32 games coaching this team, Tyler Myers played roughly 90 minutes short-handed. The next closest Canucks defenseman was Quinn Hughes at 60. I mean that’s a huge gap gentlemen.

Like that’s a gap that tells you that whatever you may say about Tyler Myers, and I don’t mean you two gentlemen, I mean the fans. I’m talking directly to the fans here. No matter what you may think of Tyler Myers and his defensive game, he clearly has the trust of Canucks coaches.

There isn’t enough money in the system to be easily traded at this point of the year. The Canucks don’t have a third right-handed defenseman that you feel really comfortable about being in the lineup on Day 1 aside from Myers and Filip Hronek.

And for a variety of reasons it’s a deal that even if you, even if club was motivated to deal him, and I do think they have been at various times of the past 18 months. Even if they were motivated to move him, the deal makes the most sense, is easiest to execute, is most likely to return you something of value five, six months from now, right? Closer to the trade deadline as opposed to right now.

So, I would be, I wouldn’t say my jaw would hit the floor if Tyler Myers is dealt, but I would expect that he is a Canucks to open the campaign.”