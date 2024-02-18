NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Rasmus Ristolainen, Sean Walker, and Nick Seeler

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could be out for a month or longer. Reported a couple of months that the Toronto Maple Leafs had some interest and his has stock had risen recently. His three years left at $5.1 million is a sticking point.

An offseason trade would seem more likely than a deadline deal.

Was told that when the Flyers and Maple Leafs spoke in December, the Leafs wanted salary retained. People may see Ristolainen as a $3.5 million Dman, which would be about 30 percent retained.

Was surprised to hear that the Calgary Flames were another team that had some interest in Ristolainen. The cost certainty may be part of the reason they were interested. Told that the talks didn’t get serious and they may not have liked the ask.

TFP’s David Pagnotta said that Vancouver Canucks may not like how Nikita Zadorov has fit in and could look to flip him. The Canucks have inquired about Ristolainen.

Ristolainen’s injury may halt all talks.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: The Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs are among the teams that have shown some interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker. He is a pending UFA with a $2.65 million cap hit.

The Flyers are believe to be asking for a first-round pick or equivalent, and with Rasmus Ristolainen’s injury they’ll be holding firm on the price.

Using the Oilers as an example, a second and Philip Broberg would likely interest the Flyers.

Jeff Marek reported that if the Flyers could move Ristolainen’s contract, they’d be interested in extending Walker.

Sources have said that Walker could be looking for a deal with around a $5 million salary cap hit.

Contract extension talks with Nick Seeler haven’t picked up yet. Would think they’d be looking at a deal in the $2.5 to $3 million range.