NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, LTIR and CBA Talks

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: There are some names that are coming up with the regards to the Philadelphia Flyers eventual coaching search.

Rick Tocchet is first name that seems to come up. Flyers AHL coach Ian Laperriere will get a look, as will interim coach Brad Shaw. Western Michigan’s Pat Ferschweiler might be ready for an NHL gig. Jay Woodcroft was a guest at the Flyers training camp this year. Todd Nelson could be looking to return to the NHL Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love could be a candidate for the Flyers or someone else.

Ontario Reign (Kings AHL team) head coach Marco Sturm, might come up with the Boston Bruins. Boston University’s Jay Pandolfo could make sense for the Bruins.

It would take some convincing, but David Carle may be a target. Would the young Chicago Blackhawks make sense?

The LTIR/cap playoff issue will be addressed by the NHL during CBA talks

TSN: There are teams who don’t like watching other teams use of the LTIR heading into the playoff, where injured players are ready to go just as the first round starts. The NHL plans to address this during their CBA talks with the NHLPA according to Pierre LeBrun.

It started back in 2015 with Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov in 2021 and Mark Stone in 2023. The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs have been smart at the deadline using LTIR loopholes. It’s too early to say if they’ll be able to figure out according to LeBrun.

“You may remember that a couple of years ago, Ken Holland and Jim Nill were among the GMs that floated out an idea in the GM meetings about ‘Hey, your payroll could be whatever after the trade deadline, but on game day in the playoffs, your active roster that night has to be salary-cap compliant.’ That was an idea they floated. I don’t know that the league really liked it. I think they found it too simplistic.

NHL Rumors: What Will John Tavares and Mitch Marner Get on Their Next Deals

So, we’ll see where this ends up and there’s no guarantee by the way, that they find a solution at the end of all this. But at the very least, they have said they will tackle this.”

