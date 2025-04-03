NHL Rumors: What Will John Tavares and Mitch Marner Get on Their Next Deals

John Tavares Will Likely Get a Three-Year Deal with Toronto

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron. Pagnotta was asked about John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs and what type of contract he could get this summer.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “As we bring in Sirius XM Power Play, Fourth Period, NHL Network Insider, Mr. Dave Pagnotta. Dave, we were just talking about John Tavares, three years, four years, $7 million, $6 million hitting the open market. You’re the Insider. We just had a chat about it. What can you add to that discussion from your sources? Welcome.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Thank you, sir. Yeah. I mean, I think the three-year mark makes sense. I heard that was the talking point throughout the season, as they went back and forth, and have gone back and forth. And depending on the time I’ve heard it could be seven. I heard it could be closer to $6 million per, but it certainly looks like he wants to stay. It certainly looks like the Leafs want to keep him.

I think they’ll get to that point at some juncture, be it now, or more likely to be at the end of their season, whenever that wraps up, but it certainly seems like they’d like to get to that point. We’ll see what it ends up being. But I certainly anticipate something in the three-year range, likely three years in the vicinity of $6 million to $7 million per.”

To follow up on Tavares, Martin Biron asked Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period about Mitch Marner and his contract and what the number could look like, as it will not be a hometown discount.

Martin Biron: “So, if they are going to maybe get a discount on Tavares, because that’s $6 million, it would be considered a discount, in my opinion, what are they going to throw at Mitch Marner, because that may not come at any discount?”

Pagnotta: “I don’t think it will. Marty. I mean, it depends if we’re looking at $13.5 million versus 14 or 14 plus, I’ve got to imagine based on history and based on what a lot of these teams are looking to do this off season, with an extra $7.5 million to play with each against the cap, that there are going to be some teams that are willing to go 14, possibly higher, for Mitch Marner. And I think his camp understands that.

I think they know that. I think they’re getting prepared for it. They obviously won’t know anything definitively or officially until July 1, if he gets to that point. So at the same time, at least, they’re fully aware of this as well. He’s the catch. He’s going to be the prize guy on July 1, if he hits open market. There’s going to be a lot of, there will be a lot of teams that will try to lure him their way.

So if he’s staying in Toronto, it’s more likely than not going to be a scenario that my guess is 13 and a half and up, or maybe 13 and a quarter to match what Auston Matthews currently has right now. But it’s going to be a high number, and they’re the only team that can give him right now anyway, eight years. Even if he re-signs with them after July 1, or on July 1, it’s going to be seven (years).

So they do have a little bit of advantage in their in their pocket that they can utilize to perhaps lower the overall AAV, but it’s going to be a big one.”

