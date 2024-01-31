NHL Rumors: Canucks and Flames Talking Lindholm, Flyers, Canucks Trade Tiers

Elias Lindholm going to the Canucks

Darren Dreger: Elias Lindholm will be traded to the Vancouver Canucks for Andrei Kuzmenko and multiple assets

Elliotte Friedman: Talks between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames about Elias Lindholm are intensifying.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Flames are on Kuzmenko’s no-trade list and agent Dan Milstein is working on the process.

The Philadelphia Flyers will likely trade defenseman Sean Walker

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Over the past month things seem to be pointing to the Philadelphia Flyers trading pending free agent defensemen Sean Walker over re-signing him. The Flyers trading for Jamie Drysdale seems to have sealed Walker’s fate.

It’s believed the Walker could be looking for a new contract in the $4 to $5 million range. Two league executives think $5 million is a bit much for Walker.

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have reached out to the Flyers about Walker. The Tampa Bay Lightning and another Eastern Conference team are believed to be eyeing the defenseman as well.

A source has said the Flyers are holding firm on a first-round pick for Walker.

The Flyers have been linked to Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg in the past, but Flyers are deep on the left side. If they Flyers did acquire Broberg in a deal, they could flip him to another team, say the Nashville Predators for someone like Cody Glass.

Vancouver Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic (part 1 and part 2): Putting Vancouver Canucks players into trade tiers heading into the March 8th NHL trade deadline.

Not moving – J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, Ilya Mikheyev, Filip Hronek, Carson Soucy, Ian Cole, Teddy Blueger, Casey DeSmith, Pius Suter, Sam Lafferty, Dakota Joshua.

Not moving … unless there’s a blockbuster – Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, Nikita Zadorov, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander.

Could move if the Canucks go all in – Nils Hoglander, Aatu Raty, Vasily Podkolzin and their 2024 first-round pick.

Depth pieces who will likely stay – Mark Friedman, Phil Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, and Noah Juulsen.

Cap flexibility trade candidates – Andrei Kuzmenko.