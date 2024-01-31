NHL Trade: Vancouver Canucks Acquire Elias Lindholm from Calgary

As the NHL hits the All-Star Break, the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames once again become trading partners. The Flames are sending unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm to the Canucks.

Elias Lindholm has officially been traded to the #canucks — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 1, 2024

Calgary for sending Lindholm to the Flames receives Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. The condition is if the Canucks make Western Conference Final, the fourth becomes a third.

TRADE ALERT! The #Flames have acquired Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2024 first round pick, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo and a conditional 2024 fourth round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Elias Lindholm: https://t.co/aGOGAdiJQ5 pic.twitter.com/8mhmTnRWQx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 1, 2024



The Flames and Canucks were trading partners early in the season when the Canucks acquired Nikita Zadorov from Calgary. Thus it makes no surprise that Canucks general manager Patrik Alvin, who just got an extension, and Flames general manager Craig Conroy decided to make another trade.

Things started earlier in the night as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported.

There is word tonight talks between Vancouver and Calgary are intensifying around Elias Lindholm. We will see where it goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2024

The Canucks had been looking to add another top six forward to bolster their offense to go along with Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser.

As it stands now the Canucks will be using Lindholm as a pure rental as there is no extension as part of the trade from Calgary. But things could change if the Canucks and Lindholm see their is a good fit.

There’s no extension in the works for Elias Lindholm as part of this Vancouver trade being worked on. He would be going as a rental at least at the outset. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 1, 2024

Lindholm is in the final year of a six-year deal that paid him $4.85 million a season. NHLRumors.com had written earlier in the season that an extension for Lindholm could be in the $8-$9 million range.

Elias Lindholm is on the final year of a $4.85M x 6 year contract. He is a pending UFA this summerhttps://t.co/9XPnBHMBj6 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 1, 2024



Elias Lindholm is having a decent season with the Flames. Through 49 games, Lindholm has recorded 32 points (nine goals and 23 assists). He immediately adds depth scoring to a roster that has been playing well this season.

Lindholm is a great two-way defensive center that is a good fit for what the Canucks need.

Elias Lindholm, reportedly acquired by VAN, is a two-way scoring centre. He’s an off-puck player, specializing in getting open for high-danger looks rather than spending a lot of time with possession himself. Needs to play with strong passers and puck-movers to excel. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/3JvX2LyHzH — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 1, 2024

Elias Lindholm feels like a really good get for the Canucks. Feels like a seamless fit as their 2C with some shutdown potential. He’s having an average year, but should be better with more support. pic.twitter.com/ckSUyK6Ccv — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) February 1, 2024



As part of the deal Andrei Kuzmenko, the much maligned forward, is going to Calgary. However, there a caveat to the deal. Kuzmenko had to waive his no-trade clause to go to Calgary. The Flames were on his 12-team no trade list.

Told that Kuzmenko has officially signed off on his NTC to accept a trade to Calgary. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 1, 2024

It has been a tough year for the 39 goal-scorer from a year ago. He has been in and out of head coach Rick Tocchet‘s dog house. He is having a hard time trying to find the magic he had last year. Through 43 games, Kuzmenko has just eight goals on the season.

Andrei Kuzmenko, reportedly acquired by CGY, is a middle-six scoring winger who has cooled down significantly after shooting 27% as a rookie. Still a decent contributor, although he’s one of the slowest skaters in the league. #Flames pic.twitter.com/bS0qOBPIr6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 1, 2024

The Canucks signed Kuzmenko during the 2022-23 season to a one-year and then he earned a two-year extension that carried a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. There were reports Kuzmenko could have been traded last year.

Andrei Kuzmenko is on the first year of a $5.5M x 2 year contract, he has a 12 team no-trade listhttps://t.co/cl3uAaipsD — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 1, 2024



But this season once his struggles began, the reports out of Vancouver had the Canucks looking to move him. The Canucks wanted to clear cap space, but with the way Conor Garland and Brock Boeser playing so well, neither could be moved.

According to Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein, they have been working on a trade since Sunday.

Re: Andrei Kuzmenko Trade: We have been working with the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames since Sunday. Andrei Kuzmenko spoke with both the GM and Head Coach prior to agreeing to the trade. He is looking forward to joining the Calgary Flames. He is extremely… — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) February 1, 2024

With the move, the Canucks create $650,000 in cap space.

Important note: #Canucks have created $650k in cap space from this trade: LTIR Relief: $4.05M

LTIR Used: $2.18M

LTIR Cap Space: $1.87Mhttps://t.co/zUbxt9z4RQ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 1, 2024

The Flames general manager continues to work his magic as he did not retain money on Lindholm or Zadorov. Calgary still has Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom that can still be moved.