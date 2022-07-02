NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Fifth Overall, Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett and John Tortorella

On the Flyers fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on what it would take for them to trade their 2022 first-round pick, fifth overall:

“If we’re going to trade the pick outright, it needs to be for a player in a certain age group. It would have to be a player that could help us win now, but also win for several years.

I don’t think we’re looking to bring in somebody in their late 20s or early 30s. Certainly I’m speaking to every team in the league … trying to ascertain what the value of that pick is and if somebody has designs on it and makes a fair offer. We’ve got to consider everything.”

Charlie O’Connor: Based on Fletcher’s press conference, believe that the Flyers won’t trade their No. 5 pick.

Fletcher basically said they won’t be trading up and trading out of the top-five basically doesn’t happen anymore.

Talks with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett to begin soon

Jamey Baskow: GM Fletcher said that they will start to talk to pending RFAs Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett.

Fletcher hopes to have them both re-signed in the upcoming weeks.

Tortorella looking for two assistant coaches

Charlie O’Connor: Fletcher said that head coach John Tortorella is looking for two “top assistants” with one to run the forwards and power play, and the other to run the defense and penalty kill.

Think that Darryl Williams will retain the same role as before, being the guy to watch from up top.