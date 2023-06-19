NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, and the San Jose Sharks

Bridge or long-term for a trio of Philadelphia Flyers RFAs

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere has already stated they’ll qualify Cam York, Noah Cates and Morgan Frost.

Evolving-Hockey projects two-year bridge deals for all three and cap hit’s coming in at $2.492 million or Frost, $2.203 for Cates, and $2.192 million for York.

If they look long-term on any of the three, The 22-year-old York would be the most likely. Projections have a long-term deal at $4.31 million, but he’d likely want more than that to consider something longer.

It’s not going to be a quick fix for the Flyers. They’ve traded Ivan Provorov already and Travis Konecny could also be moved.

NHL Rumors: UFA’s, Devils-Lightning, And Florida

The Florida Panthers will need to add a goaltender this offseason

David Dwork of The Hockey News: The Florida Panthers only have goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight under contract for next season. Matt Guzda is in the AHL and they’ve recently signed Ludovic Waeber.

Knight status isn’t known since going into the Players Assistance Program in February. Trevor Zegras posted on Instagram a photo of Knight playing hockey, which is a good sign.

The Panthers may need to look for a goalie in free agency as insurance. Free agent options could include Frederik Andersen, Semyon Varlamov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill, Antti Raanta, Martin Jones, Joonas Korpisalo, Tristan Jarry, and Alex Lyon.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the New Jersey Devils

What’s the magic number for teams to take on Erik Karlsson‘s contract?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: To move Erik Karlsson’s four years at $11.5 million per, the San Jose Sharks will likely have to retain a good chunk of Karlsson’s contract.

Pierre LeBrun reported a couple of days ago that his sources said that if Karlsson’s cap number got down to $8-$8.5 million from the $11.5 million, teams could make it work.

The most the Sharks can retain is $5.75 million, and that would be four seasons at that number. The Toronto Maple Leafs retaining money for seven seasons of Phil Kessel‘s contract is the longest ever.