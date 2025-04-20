NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Michael Carcone doesn’t expect to be back in Utah next season

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club forward Michael Carcone doesn’t expect to be back with the team next season after the talks he’s had with the front office. Carcone doesn’t feel like he was given enough of a chance. Consistency the biggest issue.

Chicago Blackhawks coaching search and finding help for Connor Bedard

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks coaching search could be a quick one. Interim head coach Anders Sorensen will get an interview, but there were times they looked better under Luke Richardson. David Carle is a hot topic, but will he want to leave the University of Denver?

The Blackhawks will likely be looking to draft a forward with their first-round pick. If they won the lottery, would they consider trading down and accrue some more assets and passing on defenseman Matthew Schaefer?

Ryan Donato is pending UFA and they’d like to re-sign him. Donato is believed to have a three-year, $4 million per offer on the table. After a career year with 31 goals, he’s taking his time as it’s his best chance to cash in. With the rising cap, it’s the perfect time for him. If he leaves, they’ll need to find a scorer, something they need more of.

Finding Connor Bedard help is a must. Pending Toronto Maple Leafs UFA forward Mitch Marner could be at the top of their wish list. He’s said he wants to stay in Toronto, but can they make the money work? If he goes to free agency, the Blackhawks have the cap space to throw money at him, $12 to $14 million per?

After Marner the UFA market drops to Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser. Sam Bennett has an edge they could use. The wrong age for players like John Tavares, Matt Duchene, and Brock Nelson. Patrick Kane isn’t an option.

Would the Blackhawks consider an offer sheet? Potential targets could the New York Rangers Will Cuylle or Dallas Stars Mavrik Bourque.

