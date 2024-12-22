NHL Rumors: Players on Expiring Deals Know the Importance of January 1st

Extension or Trade Talks Will Heighten for Players on Expiring Deals Come January 1st

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment with Martin Biron and Steve Kouleas and was asked about players on expiring deals and when those conversations about trading them or extending will start.

Martin Biron: “When we get to this second half of the season, like January 1. Those that sign a one-year deal this year can get an extension. There’s always the talk of a trade deadline, and well, we’re going to trade you if we can extend you. Do we expect movement in January or February when it comes to contracts to be signed and players that can be extended?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think a lot of guys, especially guys that signed one-year deals as well, I mean, those conversations, talking to some agents in the last couple of days, that’s when, that’s when everything starts, in and around January 1, officially, Jan A is when you can get things going. But a lot of people are waiting, both on the team side and the agent side/player side, waiting for Jan 1 before they really get into those types of discussions.

There are some guys that I look at, Mikael Granlund for example, with San Jose. He’s having a hell of a season. He’s on a one-year deal. They’re going to have discussions right around January 1st, and that first week of January to see what an extension could look like. Is there an appetite to stay? So a lot of those types of scenarios are going to play out or look, we like the number, we don’t like the number.

You’re probably an asset. We can look at moving around the deadline. So all of those types of, especially guys an expiring deal that signed the one year. Their picture will become a little bit clearer once the calendar flips to Jan 1 and on. But other guys that are in those types of environments, that’s typically when the conversation starts.

It doesn’t mean we’re gonna see an influx of contracts and extensions and things of that nature, but it’s just getting some house cleaning done on both sides so that everybody understands what the future, or at least the immediate future, could look like for some of these players.”

