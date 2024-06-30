NHL Rumors: Predators, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks

The price for Yaroslav Askarov is expensive

Kevin Weekes: Some teams are saying the “price for Askarov is expensive.”

The Carolina Hurricanes knew Saturday afternoon Jake Guentzel wouldn’t sign

Cory Lavalette: Was told that early Thursday morning the Carolina Hurricanes met Jake Guentzel’s ask of eight years at $8 million per and were told that he had to think about it.

Late in the draft the Hurricanes were informed that he wouldn’t be re-signing with him.

Ian Cole going to free agency

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks and defenseman Ian Cole had been talking the past couple of days but it looks like he’ll be hitting free agency.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue talks with Tyler Bertuzzi

Darren Dreger: It had been believed that it would be either Max Domi or Tyler Bertuzzi, but after the Toronto Maple Leafs extended Domi, talks with Bertuzzi continued.

Terry Koshan: Have been told that the Maple Leafs and Bertuzzi are still talking.

“We’ll see where it goes, given the Leafs’ cap. Treliving remains in the hunt for another D (along with Tanev) and a goalie has to be signed, among other things.”

Several options for the Toronto Maple Leafs with Timothy Liljegren

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren is arbitration eligible if he’s qualified at $1.5 million. He might get $3 million in arbitration.

The Maple Leafs are looking to add one or two right-handed defensemen, a goaltender, and one or two forwards.

It’s possible that Liljegren is traded. The Leafs and Liljegren’s camp are still talking according to a source and an extension is possible.

Nobody Saw That Coming: Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft Was Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks offered an unprotected first and second-round pick

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: A league source said a deal was “close” to going down between the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks offered an unprotected 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick for the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft.