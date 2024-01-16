NHL Rumors: Sharks Sasha Chmelevski, and Quinn Hughes a Centerman?

Teams interested in San Jose Sharks unsigned prospect Sasha Chmelevski

**Breaking News ** ? ? The @SanJoseSharks currently hold his rights, there’s high interest from @NHL teams in trading to sign Sasha Chmelevski. He’s been one of the top players in the KHL for the last 2 seasons, and his representation has been granted permission to engage… pic.twitter.com/qcWZSX6Px1 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 13, 2024

Quinn Hughes a centerman?

B/R Open Ice: Bruce Boudreau on when he was the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, someone in the organization wanted Boudreau to make Quinn Hughes a centerman and not a defenseman.

Boudreau: “I gotta say this for the first time on TV, and I mean, I’m going, I’m not gonna say who, but somebody in that Vancouver organization tried to make me make Quinn Hughes a center last year.

Kevin Weekes: “What?”

Jackie Redman: “What?

Boudreau: “And I refused to do it and I said, I’m not making them a center. I’m not making them a center and they kept trying to put me to put Quinn at center and I am so happy I didn’t.

First of all, he would probably have not take it very well. Secondly, the year he’s having, a Norris Trophy kind of year. Boy, it’s quite a difference from him playing center on that team,

Redman: “Bruce coming out here and dropping spicy nuggets on this edition.”

Weekes: “That is, that is really, I can taste the buffalo sauce.

Boudreau: “I wanted to say that one thing for a year and a half, like I mean, for over, almost a year now because I think it was about this time that I was let go last year and, but I mean, I would sit there and shake my head and I’m going, Quinn Hughes is not playing center for this team player. He’s a defenseman.”