NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Mario Ferraro, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Patrik Laine

The San Jose Sharks want to add to their blue line … Would move Mario Ferraro for the right price

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The San Jose Sharks will be looking to improve their blue line and are expected to target pending UFAs like Sean Walker and Dylan DeMelo.

The Sharks are also taking calls on some of their players, including 25-year-old defenseman Mario Ferraro. He’s got a year left at $3.25 million. Teams are calling and the asking price is high and it will take a lot for GM Mike Grier to move him.

Among the teams believe to have some interest include Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks.

Before the trade deadline Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving had been eyeing Ferraro and pending RFA forward Luke Kunin.

The Sharks met with Kunin’s agent last week to discuss an extension.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell hopes to be able to speak with Laine

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said on Thursday that he’s trying to speak with Patrik Laine personally. TSN reported on Wednesday that Laine doesn’t want to play in Columbus and that both sides are looking at a trade.

Laine’s agent Andy Scott didn’t return a request to comment.

A Laine trade would not be easy given his two remaining years at $8.7 million and that he’s been in the players assistance program since January 28th. He was also injured last season and only played in 18 games.

“Laine is one (big issue) that everybody knows about, so there’s no hiding behind that,” Waddell said last week. “We all know that he’s a hell of a player, so the first question people are going to ask me if that name comes up is, ‘What’s going on with him?’ And I tell them, ‘I’m working on that.’ ”

