NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Edmonton Oilers

There is no guarantee that San Jose Sharks will be able to move Erik Karlsson‘s contract

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks are trying to move Erik Karlsson and his large contract, but there is no guarantee that they’ll be able to pull it off. He’s coming off a 101-point season. The Sharks met with Karlsson’s reps at the draft combine in Buffalo.

Since Karlsson would like to play on a winning team, he’ll have an open mind when it comes to his no-movement clause. A few teams were kicking tires last week and things are in the early stages.

The main issues are how tight to the cap teams are and how much money will the Sharks retain. Teams may be eyeing $3-$3.5 million per year and Sharks GM Mike Grier thinking $2 million. Will it take another team to get involved?

NHL Rumors: Ivan Barbashev, New Jersey Devils, and a busy offseason for Canadian teams

Tough decisions for the Lightning and their free agents Alex Killorn, Ross Colton and Tanner Jeannot

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to re-sign 33-year-old pending UFA Alex Killorn but signs point to him going to free agency. He’ll be looking for three or four years.

Forward Ross Colton would likely get too much in arbitration for the Lightning and they are open to trading him. His name is drawing interest.

Tanner Jeannot is another Lightning RFA with arbitration rights. Their salary cap situation likely means a one or two-year bridge deal instead of a long-term deal that Jeannot would like. Don’t think it will get to arbitration.

NHL Rumors: Kailer Yamamoto, Warren Foegele, Evan Bouchard, and Tom Wilson Speculation

Possible low-budget options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allen Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have around $5 million in projected salary cap space and pending RFAs in Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, Klim Kostin and Raphael Lavoie. It’ll take over $7 million to re-sign those four.

They may look at signing a two-way right winger and a No. 4 center in free agency.

The Oilers will obviously be looking to shed some salary (Kailer Yamamoto and/or Warren Foegele are likely candidates), and then find some inexpensive help.

Some low-budget options could include Nils Hoglander (Canucks), Arthur Kaliyev (Kings), Matthew Phillips (Flames), Philip Tomasino (Predators), Egor Sokolov (Senators), and Alex Turcotte (Kings).