NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Goalies, and Noah Hanifin

The Price For Scott Laughton

Frank Seravalli Of The Daily Faceoff: There remain some who believe Scott Laughton will fetch a nice haul at the NHL Trade Deadline come March 8th. However, there are some who have doubts. The market never is truly simple. Also, there is how Laughton is deployed.

For Philadelphia, the center keeps playing around three minutes less a night compared to last season but is seeing tons of special teams time. Some believe Laughton is slowing down and taking more penalties. The Flyers look to try and get ahead of the curve here. Clearly, intentions have been there since the beginning of the year to shop the forward.

Buffalo and Ottawa have to be included in the mix. The Rangers likely are too. Several other teams could be included too. However, Philadelphia could revisit this deal in the summer. If the price is not there, they will not bite.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver, Philly, and Retaining Salary?

What About The Goaltenders?

Jason Bukala of Sportsnet: Over the next couple of weeks, goalies and teams will dance around in rumor mills. Marc-Andre Fleury controls his destiny and may be one of those middle-tier guys that can get hot for the right team. Some say complement guy but one never knows.

The market rises and sets on Jacob Markstrom. Calgary wants a very high price for Markstrom and rightfully so. He has input in where he goes but that figures not to hurt price much. Juuse Saros has one skate out the door in Nashville, maybe. The system Nashville plays has hurt Saros a lot. A fresh start is more needed for him.

Other goaltenders that could move are Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Allen, and Kaapo Kahkonen. Several teams would view this as more a lateral move, however. Plus, watch for retention on Kahkonen. Then, watch for the additional term with Merzlikins and Allen.

So, Noah Hanifin To Florida?

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Alright, what are the chances Noah Hanifin ends up in Florida? Unlike Scott Laughton, Hanifin is in a rebuilding/retool situation with Calgary. His days appear to be numbered. Florida, however, has little to move, and only has to gear up for the postseason.

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers And More

Unlike most teams, Florida is red hot and 19-4-2 over their past 25 games. Also, the Panthers possess cap space. Is that enough? It all depends on who you ask and if Bill Zito wants to aim that high. The Panthers are an attractive place to go and play. Plus, enough pundits believe they can go deep into the postseason once again.