NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Retaining Salary

Quick Hits on the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, and Philadelphia Flyers

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: There has been some speculation that the Vancouver Canucks might consider flipping defenseman Nikita Zadorov but sources are saying that is not true.

There is nothing new to report with Carolina Hurricanes pending UFAs Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen and they could be addressed after the season. There could be some talks with Teravainen’s camp but not much is expected.

The Winnipeg Jets could have some interest in Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton.

The Flyers and Sean Walker could start some talks this week. He may be looking for something in the $5 million range and the Flyers thinking around $4 million. He could be an own rental.

What teams have the room to potentially be third-party brokers/retain salary?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Teams that have the available salary cap space to become a third-party broker at the trade deadline and how many retention slots they have available.

Chicago Blackhawks

Projected Cap Space: $40.8 million

Retained Slots Left: 2

The Blackhawks could retain some of Tyler Johnson‘s $5 million salary.

Minnesota Wild

Projected Cap Space: $4.5 million

Retained Slots Left: 3

They brokered two deals last year.

Anaheim Ducks

Projected Cap Space: $38.5 million

Retained Slots Left: 3

For the Ducks to retain 50 percent of Adam Henrique‘s salary ($5.825 million) they want a third-round pick.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected Cap Space: $3.85 million

Retained Slots Left: 2

Could retain on Jake Guentzel if they decide to move him. They could use some extra draft picks.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected Cap Space: $5.65 million

Retained Slots Left: 1

They could use their last slot to retain some of Jake Allen‘s salary.

Philadelphia Flyers

Projected Cap Space: $7.9 million

Retained Slots Left: 2

Washington Capitals

Projected Cap Space: $11.8 million

Retained Slots Left: 3

Other teams that might consider include the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and New Jersey Devils.