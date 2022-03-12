NHL Rumors: Semyon Varlamov, Scott Mayfield, and More Goaltenders

Semyon Varlamov, Scott Mayfield and other Islanders’ assets

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The dilemma for Lou Lamoriello is quite real. He has some definite assets that can gain a nice return on this NHL Trade Deadline market. Does Lamoriello make some moves to maximize and retool? Both Semyon Varlamov and Scott Mayfield have a year left on their current deals.

Varlamov proved that even in trying times he can still play at close to an elite level. The Islanders’ offense has hung him out to dry too often this season. That does not diminish his value. Maybe Marc-Andre Fleury is a bit higher in the food chain but Varlamov is not far behind. Several teams are coveting the goalie highly.

If New York gets an offer too good, expect them to take it. Lamoriello will worry about next season; next season.

As for Scott Mayfield, he is even more a case of a team having to offer a lot to acquire him. Mayfield kills penalties like few defensemen can. He plays a perfect complement in any top-four and can contribute a bit offensively as well.

Mayfield has an appetizing contract but does Lamoriello actually want to part with him? The answer leans toward no.

The Goaltending Cupid Wheel?

Mike McKenna of The Daily Faceoff: Playing matchmaker with goaltenders is never easy but it makes sense a former goaltender attempted to do so. Some of Mike McKenna’s matches are interesting to say the least.

For some of the contending teams, different goaltenders filling different roles is vital. The Toronto Maple Leafs need someone to stop the bleeding desperately. A veteran with Cup experience like Marc-Andre Fleury or Braden Holtby is vital at this point.

Contrast that with Pittsburgh Penguins, who now just needs depth and can go a few ways. They can gain experience with Jaroslav Halak or younger talent with Anton Forsberg. Then, there is Edmonton Oilers who should have dealt for Forsberg months ago. The idea would be to ride Forsberg-Jeff Skinner as soon as next season.

The Vegas Golden Knights need a Braden Holtby in the worst way to cement their goaltending at this point. The Washington Capitals might have their goalie in Vitek Vanecek but a Holtby reunion might not hurt. The Minnesota Wild, who are bleeding goals, need a goaltender like Fleury who is playing in a similar situation. See Chicago.

This trade deadline will be FUN!