NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-ANA, Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Blackhawks and Ducks

Tab Bamford: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks-Anaheim Ducks game include the Pittsburgh Penguins (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken.

Injuries have lowered Tyler Bertuzzi‘s trade value

Jason Gregor: Ansar Khan on TSN 1260 on Detroit Red Wings pending UFA forward Tyler Bertuzzi: “If they don’t get him signed, and there is no indication they will, he is the one guy I don’t think Yzerman will risk losing him for nothing. The return won’t be as much as it was last year due to his injuries.”

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

Potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs, what a Bunting extension could cost, and what the Leafs should offer up

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Don’t believe the likes of Timo Meier, Jakob Chychrun, Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and Vladimir Tarasenko are not unrealistic for the Toronto Maple Leafs but GM Kyle Dubas prefers non-rentals.

Lesser-named potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs include Ivan Barbashev, Vladislav Gavrikov, Luke Schenn, Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe, Adam Henrique, and Max Comtois. Forwards Gustav Nyquist and Sean Monahan could interest them and stash for now on the LTIR.

The Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are among the teams that have had some interest in Jakob Chychrun.

Comparable contracts for pending free agent Michael Bunting could be Nick Paul‘s seven-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning with a $3.15 million cap hit or Ilya Mikheyev‘s four-year deal at $4.75 million with the Vancouver Canucks. Bunting has put up more offensive numbers than both though. Someone could offer $5 million if he gets to free agency. The Leafs could offer eight years to keep the number down.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Would make the Maple Leafs 2023 first-round pick and prospect Matthew Knies in play and look to make a big splash. would look to add Jakob Chychrun and a second or third-line rental player.

Timo Meier would be an absolute fit for the Maple Leafs but the New Jersey Devils seem like a more likely destination.