NHL Rumors: Scouting NJ-VAN and FLA-TB, and the Calgary Flames

Scouting the Devils and Canucks

James Nichols: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New Jersey Devils – Vancouver Canucks game: Nashville Predators (2), Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks.

Scouting the Panthers and Lightning

Colby Guy: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Florida Panthers – Tampa Bay Lightning game: St. Louis Blues (2), Detroit Red Wings (GM Steve Yzerman), Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL Rumors: Could the Buffalo Sabres be in on Timo Meier?

The Calgary Flames hope to be buyers

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: The Calgary Flames are in the fight for the for the final playoff positions in the West. GM Brad Treliving said they’d like to be buyers but they need to put themselves in a better position.

“We’re not sitting here saying, ‘OK, we’re in a real solid position to add to the team,'” Treliving said. “We’d like to help. There’s certainly some areas we need to improve, but the question always is to improve those areas, there’s a cost associated with it. How much do we want to be spending when you’re not solidly in a playoff position?

“We’ve got a month to the trade deadline. That’s going to be important to try to answer some of those questions.”

Treliving said they’d like to add a forward, but that could also coming internally.

NHL Rumors: The Vegas Golden Knights could go big to fill their top-nine hole

“I’m not going to go too detailed into what we think we could need or what not. I think we could certainly use another forward. Now, as I said at that time too, people think that’s coming from outside the organization. That might be coming from the inside. We’ve got some people within the organization that have had some good years in the , we’ve seen (forward Jakob) Pelletier now.