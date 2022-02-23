NHL Rumors: Scouting PHI-STL and SEA-NYI, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Flyers and Blues

Bill Meltzer: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues game include the Florida Panthers (2), New York Rangers (2), Edmonton Oilers (2), Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.

Scouting the Kraken and Islanders

Ryan S. Clarke: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders game include the Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins (GM Don Sweeney), Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Options for the Maple Leafs if Muzzin goes on the LTIR

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs will have over $5.6 million in salary cap space available for a defenseman and possibly a forward if they end up putting defenseman Jake Muzzin on the LTIR according to Darren Dreger. With another head injury, they are going to take their time with him.

“So, when you look at defencemen that the Toronto Maple Leafs are targeting, you look at Hampus Lindholm in Anaheim, looking at John Klingberg with the Dallas Stars. We talked about Ben Chiarot. And what about Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken? Again, those are all just pie in the sky options at this point. And then you look at adding a forward up front. Toronto would love to add a top-six winger, something to complement that second line.”

Leafs looking for more depth?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost Ryan Dzingel, Adam Brooks twice and Michael Amadio to waivers this year and they’d like to add some ‘NHL-level utility forwards’ ahead of the deadline.

“You’re always looking to add,” said Dubas, acknowledging the silver lining. “We’re accruing some cap space daily, so that’s nice.”

On AHL only deals that could earn an NHL contract include Bobby McMann, Antti Suomela, Curtis Douglas, Joseph Blandisi, and Josh Ho-Sang. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas:

“Once we get closer to the trade deadline, we can make the decision of whether we want to convert any of them to make them eligible to come up.”