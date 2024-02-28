NHL Rumors: Scouting PIT-VAN, TOR-VGK and MTL-ARI, Jakob Chychrun and Ivan Provorov

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attend the Penguins-Canucks game in Pittsburgh, though not all showed up, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, and the Edmonton Oilers.

Dan Kingerski: Kings’ senior advisor to the GM Marc Bergevin was at the game.

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights

David Pagnotta: 12 teams were listed to attend the Maple Leafs-Golden Knights game in Toronto: Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Florida Panthers.

NHL Rumors: The Longer Elias Pettersson Remains Unsigned, The More Teams Will Call

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes

David Pagnotta: Nine teams were listed to attend the Canadiens-Coyotes game in Montreal: New Jersey Devils (2), Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals.

A Jakob Chychrun offseason trade more likely

TSN: There is no rush or sense of urgency for the Ottawa Senators to do anything with defenseman Jakob Chychrun according to Darren Dreger.

“So, is it possible that Jake Chychrun gets traded before the deadline or on the deadline? It’s possible, but it’s unlikely. More likely is they revisit in the offseason.”

Columbus Blue Jackets Ivan Provorov getting interest

The Fourth Period: Teams have been calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about defenseman Ivan Provorov. He joins forward Sean Kuraly, defensemen Andrew Peeke and Jake Bean, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins in the rumor mill. All have term left on their contracts.

Pending UFA forward Jack Roslovic will get some interest and could be moved.

Provorov has one year left on his contract at a $4.725 million cap hit as the LA Kings are retaining $2.025 million. There were reports in January under the previous GM that they may be willing to retain some salary.

NHL Rumors: Trade Activity Could Escalate Closer to the Deadline

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers are believed to be among the interested teams.