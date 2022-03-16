NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-DAL, CHI-BOS, and COL-LA, and Are the Canadiens Close to Trading Chiarot

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Stars

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars game include the Seattle Kraken (2 – including their AGM), St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Scouting the Blackhawks and Bruins

Ben Pope: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins game include the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Detroit Red Wings.

Scouting the Avalanche and Kings

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings game include the San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets.

Are the Canadiens close to trading Ben Chiarot?

TSN: The Josh Manson trade seemed to kick start Ben Chiarot talks according to Pierre LeBrun. There is a long list of teams that have shown interest in Chiarot.

“Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others. The Flames have a prospect by the name of Jakob Pelletier that is of great interest to the Canadiens. I just don’t know if the Flames …don’t think they want to move him.

The Hurricanes don’t have a first-round pick; you may remember they used that in an offer sheet on Jesperi Kotkaniemi, so can they lure the Habs with a prospect or two?

St. Louis doesn’t want to pay the price of a first-round pick, which is the price, so can they find another way?

So, all these things are happening here as the Habs keep to their high price on Ben Chiarot.”

Darren Dreger adds that the Minnesota Wild also have interest in Chiarot but they, along with many others, don’t like the asking price.