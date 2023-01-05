NHL Rumors: Scouting VAN-NYI, Oilers, and top 25 trade targets

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Scouting the Canucks and Islanders on Tuesday

Jeff Paterson: Scouts listed to attend Tuesday’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders were the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings.

Trades aren’t easy to do, but…

Jim Matheson: “I know it’s very hard to make trades in today’s NHL but Oiler GM Ken Holland has to be thinking of making something happen NOW doesn’t he what with his team’s malaise, something to perhaps get his players’ attention? We know they’re missing Evander Kane‘s on-ice fire, but…”

Top trade targets

Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff:

1. Bo Horvat – Canucks – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

2. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – 2 more seasons, $4.6 million AAV

3. Patrick Kane – Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $10.5 million AAV

4. Timo Meier – Sharks – Pending RFA, $6 million AAV (Due $10 million Qualifying Offer)

5. Jonathan Toews – Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $10.5 million AAV

6. John Klingberg – Ducks – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

7. Mattias Ekholm – Predators – 3 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

The Predators have some expensive long-term contracts and they’re likely not making the playoffs. Have been told that Ekholm, who doesn’t have any trade protection, and a few others could be available. Maybe Ryan McDonagh could be asked to waive his no-trade again.

8. Anthony Duclair – Panthers – 1 more season, $3 million AAV

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $2.8 million AAV

10. Erik Karlsson – Sharks – 4 more seasons, $11.5 million AAV

11. Shayne Gostisbehere – Coyotes – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

12. Ryan O’Reilly – Blues – Pending UFA, $7.5 million AAV

13. James van Riemsdyk – Flyers – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

14. Vladimir Tarasenko – Blues – Pending UFA, $7.5 million AAV

15. Max Domi – Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $3 million AAV

16. Ivan Barbashev – Blues – Pending UFA, $2.25 million AAV

17. Gustav Nyquist – Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV



18. Jack Roslovic – Blue Jackets – 1 more season, $4 million AAV

19. Brock Boeser – Canucks – 2 more seasons, $6.65 million AAV

20. Jake McCabe – Blackhawks – 2 more seasons, $4 million AAV

21. Joel Edmundson – Canadiens – 1 more season, $3.5 million AAV

22. Andreas Athanasiou – Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $3 million AAV

23. James Reimer – Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.25 million AAV

24. Teddy Blueger – Penguins – Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

25. Ryan Merkley – Sharks – Pending RFA, $863K AAV