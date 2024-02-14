NHL Rumors: What About Players With Some Term Left On Their Contracts?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Battle of Ontario is Back, Baby episode on

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Adam Henrique.”

Friedman: “Well, again, two of the centers are gone, right? And you know, I’ll say this, now the question becomes the centers with term. Nic Dowd, one more year. Nick Bjugstad has term. You know, I think I’ve mentioned you know, (Boone) Jenner. I like to, like I just mentioned that if, and I’ll just say that again.

NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins Likely Thinking a Claude Giroux Return if They Trade Jake Guentzel

But like that’s the thing here like all these GMs are looking at first-rounders going for rentals and they were saying, ‘What about our guys would term here. If that’s what the rentals are going for?’

So again, it’s who’s willing to pay that price. I think one of the things that’s been a bit of a challenge this year, is that some of the teams that are obviously selling, they don’t have a lot that people really want.

Like I’m not convinced there’s a lot in San Jose that people really want or are willing to pay the top prices for.

You know, Chicago, I think one exception could be a guy like Connor Murphy, and he’s still got term. But other than that they’ve either signed their guys or, you know, I just don’t know how much the interest is there. Connor Murphy has two more years. Although he again, he has a modified no trade.

NHL Rumors: Would the Predators Move Juuse Saros to Give Yaroslav Askarov the Net?

The buyer that’s that’s what I see here is look at what the rentals are getting. So what are the term guys worth and, and how many players from teams that are out are coveted? I think the number this year is lower than it has been in past years.”