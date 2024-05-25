NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals, and the Montreal Canadiens

Mike Benton: A dark horse name for the Seattle Kraken head coaching position is former Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason.

The Washington Capitals are looking for offense and to upgrade their blue line

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals will be looking to add some offense this offseason, but they’ll also be looking to upgrade their blue line. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery would like some more size and speed.

“Probably when you start to break down the individual player, what attributes do we need to add? Size on the backend, I think about, speed is right up there.”

A puck-moving defenseman would be a nice addition.

Two pending UFA defensemen who could be available when free agency opens are Brandon Montour and Brett Pesce. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has also said that the trade market could be an option.

The Montreal Canadiens have some decisions to make on five prospects

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Teams are only allowed to have 50 contracts, so the Montreal Canadiens won’t be able to keep everyone. They’ve drafted a lot of players of late – 29 players over the past three drafts.

The Canadiens have five players whose rights can expire and who could re-enter the draft or could become a free agent later this offseason:

Jared Davidson – Would be owed a two-year, entry-level deal and it’s likely that he’ll get one.

Cedrick Guindon – It wouldn’t be a surprise if he wasn’t offered a contract.

Petteri Nurmi – A 2022 seventh-round pick as a 20-year-old. He’s down on the left-handed Dman depth chart, so he likely won’t be offered a contract.

Miguel Tourigny – A 2022 pick as a 20-year-old. Had signed a two-way AHL and spent some time in the ECHL. Could be back there next year if he doesn’t want to go to Europe.

Blake Biondi – 2020 fourth-round pick who has been playing in the NCAA at Minnesota-Duluth. He could become a free agent on August 15th.