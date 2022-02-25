NHL Rumors: Senators and Nick Paul, and the Top 30 NHL Trade Candidates

Senators and Paul’s camp talking

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators pending UFA forward Nick Paul‘s agent Paul Capizzano and GM Pierre Dorion continue to talk about a three-year deal.

“There’s still a lot of time. I haven’t really looked into it too much and my agent just said, ‘I’ll deal with it and you play hockey’,” Paul said Wednesday. “As it gets closer we’ll talk, but I’m not really sure what’s going on.

“I’ve expressed that Ottawa is a good spot but, like I said, we’ll just see what happens with my agent.”

The Senators might be able to get a nice return for him if they traded Paul at the deadline but their focus is to extend him. ‘

The Sens will also look to re-sign pending RFAs Joshua Norris and Alex Formenton.

