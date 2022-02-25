NHL Rumors: Senators and Nick Paul, and the Top 30 NHL Trade Candidates
Up next
Author
Senators and Paul’s camp talking

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators pending UFA forward Nick Paul‘s agent Paul Capizzano and GM Pierre Dorion continue to talk about a three-year deal.

“There’s still a lot of time. I haven’t really looked into it too much and my agent just said, ‘I’ll deal with it and you play hockey’,” Paul said Wednesday. “As it gets closer we’ll talk, but I’m not really sure what’s going on.

“I’ve expressed that Ottawa is a good spot but, like I said, we’ll just see what happens with my agent.”

The Senators might be able to get a nice return for him if they traded Paul at the deadline but their focus is to extend him. ‘

The Sens will also look to re-sign pending RFAs Joshua Norris and Alex Formenton.

Top 30 NHL trade deadline big board

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: A look at the top 30 players that could be traded at the deadline and the likelihood of a trade.

Rank Player Team Likelihood of a trade
1 Jakob Chychrun Coyotes High
2 Jeff Petry Canadiens Medium
3 Claude Giroux Flyers Medium/high
4 John Klingberg Stars Medium/high
5 Mark Giordano Kraken High
6 Phil Kessel Coyotes High
7 Ben Chiarot Canadiens High
8 J.T. Miller Canucks Medium
9 Marc-Andre Fleury Blackhawks Medium
10 Jake DeBrusk Bruins High
11 Tomas Hertl Sharks Low
12 Brandon Hagel Blackhawks Medium
13 Andrew Copp Jets Medium
14 Nick Leddy Red Wings High
15 Calle Jarnkrok Kraken Medium
16 Vladislav Namestnikov Red Wings High
17 Pavel Zacha Devils Medium
18 Richard Rakell Ducks Medium
19 Rasmus Ristolainen Flyers Medium
20 Max Domi Blue Jackets Medium/high
21 Zach Sanford Senators Medium
22 Colin Miller Sabres High
23 Calvin de Haan Blackhawks High
24 Joonas Donskoi Kraken High
25 Joonas Korpisalo Blue Jackets High
26 Owen Tippett Panthers Low/medium
27 P.K. Subban Devils Medium
28 Dominik Kubalik Blackhawks Medium
29 Andreas Johnsson Devils Medium
30 Vinnie Hinostroza Sabres High

 