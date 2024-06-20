NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto, and Linus Ullmark

The Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto may be talking bridge

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Sources are saying the Ottawa Senators and pending RFA Shane Pinto could be looking at a two-year bridge deal. The Senators may prefer a five- or six-year deal. Pinto is their main RFA.

Reported earlier that Pinto could be looking for $5 million on a long-term deal but it’s believed they’re looking at a lower cap hit on a shorter deal.

Pinto is not arbitration-eligible so he’s at risk of missing training camp if a deal isn’t done by September 20th.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Both sides want to get a deal done. He’s scored 30 goals and added 40 assists in 140 career games. He was suspended for the first 41 games of last season for breaking the NHL’s gambling rules.

The Senators may want to get a deal done by the end of this month so they know what kind of money they’d have available for the start of free agency.

Shawn Simpson: “Pinto is part of the long-term solution in Ottawa as a top 6 forward. I project him as being a very good playoff player. Get him done long term now, and avoid the financial pain that comes after a bridge deal.”

Linus Ullmark didn’t block a trade to the LA Kings, and who to keep an eye on

Jimmy Murphy: Confirmed from a Los Angeles Kings source that they weren’t the team that Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark blocked a trade to at the trade deadline. The Kings were talking to the Bruins about Ullmark, but talks didn’t get that far along.

Jimmy Murphy: It was never 100% confirmed, but months ago it sounded like it was the Colorado Avalanche were the team that Ullmark blocked a trade to.

Jimmy Murphy: Teams to watch regarding a Linus Ullmark trade – the Colorado Avalanche, Utah, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Shawn Hutcheon: David Pagnotta on NHL Network yesterday on Ullmark: “Toronto (Maple Leafs) is poking around…I believe there’s interest in both (Boston Bruins goaltender Linus) Ullmark and (Nashville Predators) Juuse Saros. It’d be interesting if Toronto and Boston could put anything together. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one.”