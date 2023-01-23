NHL Rumors: Sharks and Erik Karlsson, and the Kraken and John Klingberg

Erik Karlsson not thinking about being traded … yet

NHL.com: San Jose Sharks defenseman is happy in San Jose but if accepting a trade gives him a chance to win, it would be a factor in waiving his no-movement clause.

“I will never sway from that. I want to win,” Karlsson told the “Got Yer Back” podcast. “And I think as you get older and you’ve been around for a longer time, you realize that it’s not as easy as it looks and you’ve got to hit it right at the right time.”

Karlsson has four years left on his contract. He’s not really thinking about being traded but as the trade deadline gets closer, that will likely change.

“I know that it’s a possibility in my future that things might change, or they might not, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t like to live in the unknown and I don’t like to think about it too much.”

Karlsson knows GM Mike Grier will be exploring all his options.

The Kraken could be interested in John Klingberg to boost their power play

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said their stash of draft picks gives them flexibility heading into the trade deadline.

They’ve been linked to Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg.

“I think it’s a fine line,” he added. “It’s a balance, right? You want to show your guys you believe in them and try to add something to help them. But you also understand the importance of building the (foundation) underneath as well. And having a lot of picks maybe gives us the flexibility to do a little bit of both. We’re open to looking at all different possibilities.

“So, what then happens is we’ll get to March 3 and see if there’s something that makes sense for us.”

The Kraken lack depth on their blue line behind the third-paring of Carson Soucy and Will Borgen. Their power play is in the bottom half of the league and someone like Klingberg would give them a boost. There was the belief they could have offered him a contract in the offseason but they signed Justin Schultz for two years instead.

Adding some goaltender depth has also been speculated but there is a chance Chris Driedger could return this spring.