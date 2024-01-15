NHL Rumors: Johnston on some of the top names that could be traded

TSN: Chris Johnston on That’s Hockey on some of the players on the TSN trade bait board just under two months from NHL trade deadline on March 8th.

Rod Smith: “We’re back with a look at the TSN hockey trade bait board as we said less than two months away from the trade deadline March the eighth. Three players on Canadian teams sit in number six through 10. Vladimir Tarasenko is the top right winger available. Noah Hanifin is the top left side defenseman. Players on Canadian clubs also fill out the majority of the top five spots. Head by, headed up by the Calgary Flames and number one center Elias Lindholm. The Bruins and Avalanche are believed to be front runners to acquire him. Lindholm as 17 points in 27 career playoff games. With more, let’s go back to Gino.”

Geno Reda: “Joined by TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston, Chris the newest trade bait board looks a lot like the Calgary Flames roster. Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin. Even Jacob Markstrom makes the list. It’s one thing to offer up that kind of bait, but is anyone biting on what Craig Conroy is offering right now?”

Johnston: “Well, not to the degree that I think he would like at this point in time and certainly to see anything be actionable. But you know, we still have almost two months until the March 8th trade deadline and I very much expect that Craig Conroy will be in the middle of a lot of the action we see once that gets heated up in terms of the NHLs trading period.

And look, he stepped into this job. He was named a general manager last summer and he had a number of players on expiring contracts and Craig Conroy has been consistent in that he does not want to walk those types of players right out the door. So we can’t rule out the possibility at least when you talk about the three players that are UFAs on this list, that maybe an extension will come but certainly if we don’t see that I would expect that there’ll be traded.

Now as for Markstrom. He has a full no-movement clause. It’s a kind of a strange year for goaltenders out there. A number of teams and top teams looking for goalies. It’s not to suggest it’s 100% certain that he’ll be moved but certainly I do think teams will inquire looking for an upgrade at that position.”

Reda: “Speaking of goalies. Markstrom’s not the only goalie on the list. Jake Allen, John Gibson and plug your years Leaf fans, Petr Mrazek also there on the list.

Do you think this year could be a blast from the past where GMs used to put more focus on adding goaltending help at the deadline?”

Johsnton: “It does appear that the conditions are there for it. I mean, it’s been kind of a chaotic year in a number of creases. You’ve had some teams like Edmonton, Toronto and Carolina that are all you know fasioning themselves to Stanley Cup contenders and they’ve had to pass a goaltender through waivers in the last few months that that they were expecting what would help them. Of course, there’s injury situations, there’s underperformance situations out there. I mean, really, those are two different tiers of goaltenders.

You know, someone like Jake Allen, I do think is a cost-effective option. He’s signed through next year. The Canadians have had some some talks with teams about their interest in them doesn’t seem like anything’s pressing there. But you know, he’s very much available.

And you’re looking at Gibson and Markstrom, they share one thing, they both have pretty large contracts and years beyond this one under contract and so that would be a much bigger decision, a much tougher trade to make in-season. Where someone like Petr Mrazek had you know, maybe under the radar because of where Chicago’s at understanding but they’re pretty solid contributor for them. He’s a UFA. Be a much cheaper acquisition, much easier to get under the cap.”