NHL Rumors: Six Mock Trades, and the Vancouver Canucks

ESPN: Some mock trades created by Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton, and Greg Wyshynski that would benefit both teams and salary cap implications were taken into consideration.
Rangers and Ducks mock trade
- New York Rangers receive C Adam Henrique (at 50% of salary), RW Frank Vatrano (at 75% of salary)
- Anaheim Ducks receive C Barclay Goodrow, LW Adam Sykora, C Noah Laba, 2024 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick — by Wyshynski
Devils and Flames mock trade
- New Jersey Devils receive G Jacob Markstrom (at 80% of salary)
- Calgary Flames receive C Dawson Mercer, RW Alexander Holtz, retain 20% of Markstrom’s salary — by Shilton
Three-team mock trade with the Panthers, Penguins and Blackhawks
- Florida Panthers receive LW Jake Guentzel (at 25% of salary)
- Pittsburgh Penguins receive 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, retain 50% of Guentzel’s salary
- Chicago Blackhawks receive 2025 fourth-round pick (CGY, from FLA), retain 25% of Guentzel’s salary — by Clark
Golden Knights and Blues mock trade
- Vegas Golden Knights receive LW Pavel Buchnevich
- St. Louis Blues receive 2024 first-rounder, 2025 second-rounder, C Brendan Brisson, D Lukas Cormier — by Wyshynski
Stars, Flames and Blue Jackets mock trade
- Dallas Stars receive D Chris Tanev (at 25% of salary)
- Calgary Flames receive D Nils Lundkvist, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, retain 50% of Tanev’s salary
- Columbus Blue Jackets receive 2025 fifth-round pick (NJ), retain 25% of Tanev’s salary — by Clarke
Oilers, Kraken and Sharks mock trade
- Edmonton Oilers receive RW Jordan Eberle (at 25% of salary)
- Seattle Kraken receive 2024 first-round draft pick, RW Tyler Tullio, retain 40% of Eberle’s salary
- San Jose Sharks receive 2025 third-round draft pick, RW Connor Brown, retain 35% of Eberle’s salary — by Shilton
The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on his report last week on the Vancouver Canucks having an offer on the table for Elias Pettersson.
Pagnotta: “Speaking of Intel. I will address this. As I mentioned last week it kind of, I tried to be subtle about it, but the Elias Pettersen situation in Vancouver. Look, I trust my source. He is someone who very much would know about this situation. It’s a $12 million dollar AAV on the table for Petey.
Look, this isn’t anything negative. I wasn’t trying to put out anything negative to the situation, just reinforcing the fact that his focus is on winning and keeping things going. The offers there if he wants to take it. Now I was told long-term. I believe eight. We’ll see where that goes but it’s on the table. That’s the situation that’s going on in Vancouver.
