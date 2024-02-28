NHL Rumors: Six Mock Trades, and the Vancouver Canucks

Six mock trades

ESPN: Some mock trades created by Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton, and Greg Wyshynski that would benefit both teams and salary cap implications were taken into consideration.

Rangers and Ducks mock trade

New York Rangers receive C Adam Henrique (at 50% of salary), RW Frank Vatrano (at 75% of salary)

Anaheim Ducks receive C Barclay Goodrow, LW Adam Sykora, C Noah Laba, 2024 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick — by Wyshynski

Devils and Flames mock trade

New Jersey Devils receive G Jacob Markstrom (at 80% of salary)

Calgary Flames receive C Dawson Mercer, RW Alexander Holtz, retain 20% of Markstrom’s salary — by Shilton

NHL Rumors: The Cost of Retention and Not the Retention Itself Maybe the Flames-Devils Issue

Three-team mock trade with the Panthers, Penguins and Blackhawks

Florida Panthers receive LW Jake Guentzel (at 25% of salary)

Pittsburgh Penguins receive 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, retain 50% of Guentzel’s salary

Chicago Blackhawks receive 2025 fourth-round pick (CGY, from FLA), retain 25% of Guentzel’s salary — by Clark

Golden Knights and Blues mock trade

Vegas Golden Knights receive LW Pavel Buchnevich

St. Louis Blues receive 2024 first-rounder, 2025 second-rounder, C Brendan Brisson, D Lukas Cormier — by Wyshynski

Stars, Flames and Blue Jackets mock trade

Dallas Stars receive D Chris Tanev (at 25% of salary)

Calgary Flames receive D Nils Lundkvist, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, retain 50% of Tanev’s salary

Columbus Blue Jackets receive 2025 fifth-round pick (NJ), retain 25% of Tanev’s salary — by Clarke

Oilers, Kraken and Sharks mock trade

Edmonton Oilers receive RW Jordan Eberle (at 25% of salary)

Seattle Kraken receive 2024 first-round draft pick, RW Tyler Tullio, retain 40% of Eberle’s salary

San Jose Sharks receive 2025 third-round draft pick, RW Connor Brown, retain 35% of Eberle’s salary — by Shilton

NHL Rumors: On the Vancouver Canucks and Pending RFA Elias Pettersson

A quick follow-up to the Vancouver Canucks-Elias Pettersson offer

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on his report last week on the Vancouver Canucks having an offer on the table for Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “Speaking of Intel. I will address this. As I mentioned last week it kind of, I tried to be subtle about it, but the Elias Pettersen situation in Vancouver. Look, I trust my source. He is someone who very much would know about this situation. It’s a $12 million dollar AAV on the table for Petey.

Look, this isn’t anything negative. I wasn’t trying to put out anything negative to the situation, just reinforcing the fact that his focus is on winning and keeping things going. The offers there if he wants to take it. Now I was told long-term. I believe eight. We’ll see where that goes but it’s on the table. That’s the situation that’s going on in Vancouver.