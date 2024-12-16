NHL Rumors: Some Players Who Could be on the Move Before the Trade Deadline

Sportsnet: Sam Constantine, Justin Bourne, Luke Gazdic and David Amber on which players could trade before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Amber: “Who is the one player you think could be on the move? We just saw Jacob Trouba, the Rangers trade their captain. Everyone seems to be available out there.”

Sam, let’s start with you. Who could be on the move?”

…. (Sam mentions Cam Fowler, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues in the weekend)

Bourne: “Well, mine’s a guy under contract for quite a while, and Nazem Kadri. Like, I just think that this guy is, doesn’t line up time, timeline-wise, with the Flames and where they’re at. You know, he makes $7 million a year until 2029. He’s going to, he’s still a good contributor.

And you got to think, at this stage of his career, he wants to be somewhere with a chance to win. The Flames are rebuilding. He’s probably not going to be a part of that when they’re in their new building. So might as well get somewhere now where you can help.”

Constantine: “Carolina maybe?”

Amber: “Ew, that would be interesting, Carolina. He was on Kypers list, by the way, as well, and that’s an interesting one. And he’s also a Stanley Cup Champion.”

Gazdic: “Toronto?”

Amber: “He has a history of Brad Treliving.”

Alright. What do you think?”

Gazdic: “I going to Pittsburgh and Bryan Rust. Upcoming UFA, perennial 20-goal scorer. He’s having a great year. He’s got nine and nine and seven for 16 and 23 games this year. He’s on pace for 35 goals. He’s going to help any team that he gets to.

I understand this is more of a rental, but if Pittsburgh continues to struggle, he would help a lot of teams top six.

Amber: “That’s pretty good. I, listen, those are all guys I think be very highly coveted. I have a couple of guys. I think it’s a copycat League. I’ve heard you guys say, I hear you say that on real Bourne and real Kyper and Bourne show.”

Gazdic: “Doesn’t even know the name of the show.”

Bourne: “Yeah, thanks.”

Amber: “But I hear you say that it’s a copycat league, and that’s true, and people want power forwards. And there’s a couple of power forwards out there, who under contract, who I think would be a great fit.

I mean, this guy, Alex Tuch, sensational. If the Sabers don’t turn it around, he’s going to have to be part of them turning around. But if they don’t turn it around, I can’t see why they wouldn’t move him.

And Josh Anderson. I know the scoring touch has been down with Josh Anderson, but he certainly, imagined plopping him into a fourth line in a playoff series.”

Gazdic: “Montreal is an interesting team, too, man. Got Andy. They got (David) Savard. There’s a couple guys there.”

Bourne: “You’re just going to need retention on Anderson. He’s making five mil, right? Like, he’s making a lot of money, so.”

Constantine: “Alex Tuch’s one of those guys, he thinks there are palm trees in Buffalo. He’s from the area.”

Gazdic: “He’s Mr. Buffalo.”

Bourne: “You just traded away the most important Buffalo Sabre.”

Amber: “But imagine what you can get for him, right? And if you are building, we’ll see, I mean, again, we got, get Elliotte line, Elliott Freidman on line two, right, because trade deadlines still a couple months away.”

