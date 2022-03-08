NHL Rumors: Some Potential Forward and Blue Line Options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs top priority heading into the deadline should be their blue line. If Jake Muzzin’s concussion recovery is stalled, they could use the LTIR space to go after a forward as well.

If they became available, they should aggressively go after Filip Forsberg or J.T. Miller. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has been interested in Forsberg in the past.

Complicated acquisitions would be Claude Giroux, Max Domi and Brandon Hagel. The Avalanche, Panthers and Rangers may have a leg up on Giroux. Domi hasn’t lived up to expectations in Columbus and would have added pressure in Toronto. Hagel is only 23, on a $1.5 million cap hit for two more years, why would Chicago want to trade him.

If the Vegas Golden Knights need to move salary, Reilly Smith would be an interesting option. The Leafs should be looking at Ducks defensemen (Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson) over Rakell, who would be interesting as well.

The Winnipeg Jets have two middle-six options in Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp. Also potentially available are Tyler Motte (Canucks), Artturi Lehkonen (Canadiens), Nick Paul (Senators) and Zach Sanford (Senators).

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: If Jake Muzzin is going to be on the LTIR for the remainder of the regular season, would think they may need to use that space on a replacement.

On the cheaper side would be Justin Braun (Flyers) or Luke Schenn (Canucks). Costing more would Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes), John Klingberg (Stars) or Ben Chiarot (Canadiens).

Dubas has said that he’d like to make any move days before the March 21st deadline.

Dubas on his goaltenders Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek.

“I think we tend to get a little bit game to game in this marketplace, and I’m not concerned about either one of them,” Dubas said. “They both have shown themselves to be good goalies, and they will be.”