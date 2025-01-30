NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Minnesota Wild

St. Louis Blues GM says finding a fit for both sides isn’t always easy

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on looking to make some changes: “It’s not like I don’t talk to other managers. It has to fit for everybody. There’s a lot of situations where I hang the phone up and say ‘That sounds really good for him. I’m not sure what’s in it for me.’ …

Part of it, maybe I overvalue some of our guys. That’s part of what Alex (Steen) and I are going through right now with Monty is where are we at? Who’s been here the longest? Are we correct in our assessment of where they’re at?”

Will the Minnesota Wild look to make a big move sooner than later with Kirill Kaprizov out 4-6 weeks?

Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk and Matt Larkin on if Kirill Kaprizov requiring surgery will encourage Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin to go out and make a big splash sooner than later.

Yaremchuk: “But if you’re Bill Guerin and you’re staring down the barrel of, I mean, maybe it’s four to six weeks without Kirill Kaprizov, do you not get a little bit tempted to just pull the trigger on a move now, instead of waiting and seeing how the market kind of develops.

Like, if you like Brock Nelson, and he was maybe the guy you had in mind before this Kaprizov surgery news, are you not just going, you know, ‘what New York, what more do you want?’ You want an extra third. You want me to up a pick somewhere? Let’s just get this done so we don’t lose a lot of momentum here in the next four to six.

Larkin: “There aren’t many players available that have the combination of being a high school player and also can play a physical game. It could be J.T. Miller, but that’s such a complicated trade to make. So it’s a hard piece to find. I do just look at those top two lines. I don’t think there’s enough physicality there. You need a bit more jam. So you gotta find it if you’re Bill Guerin, not an easy thing to do.

